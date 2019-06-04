Audi eTron patent images surface; what to expect from the electric car

German automobile manufacturer Audi had revealed its latest electric car concept at the 2018 Los Angeles Motor Show (LAMS), the e-Tron GT. While the production version of the car is yet to be unveiled, recently surfaced patent images reveal interesting information about the electric car.

The images reveal that the car gets a low-slung bonnet over the iconic Audi single-piece hexagonal grille. The grille is flanked by a set of sleek LED headlights, while the bumper houses aggressive air dams on either side.

The car gets large, 5-spoke split alloys and the rear wheel arch has a muscular haunch above it. This haunch is seamlessly integrated with the boot lid. The rear sports a set of connected taillights, with an aggressive looking bumper below it.

The concept version featured at the LAMS was powered by electric motors placed on the front and the rear axle. They sent power to all the four wheels, mimicking the company’s signature Quattro AWD system. The motors make a combined power of 598 PS, which is supposed to give the car a 0-100 km/h time of 3.5 seconds. The top speed is said to be electronically limited to 240 km/h.

The e-Tron has a 90 kWh battery pack installed at the bottom of the car, which occupies the entire floor pan between the front and rear axle. This design gives the car a low centre of gravity, which is expected to give it better handling.

Though the patent images reveal a lot of information, the entirety of the car is still unknown. At this point, it is best to wait for further information from Audi.