Atos, C-DAC partner for advancement in quantum computing, AI and Exascale computing

C-DAC, a national premier R&D organization under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, and Atos, an information and technology company, announced that they have signed a Cooperation Agreement for technology advancement in the areas of Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Exascale Computing.

In addition to delivering an Atos’ Quantum Learning Machine, this partnership encompasses the creation of a ‘Quantum Computing Experience Center’ at C-DAC’s headquarters in Pune. It aims to bring together users from academic, scientific, research and industry to rapidly acquire skills and develop further expertise in the field of quantum computing with the support from Government of India. This center will enable advance study of applications of quantum theory, thereby creating new technologies and platforms for information security, connectivity and computing. Together with this high-powered, ultra-compact machine, Atos has supplied a universal programming language (AQASM) and the relevant resources and training. Atos and C-DAC researchers will work closely together to experiment with disruptive technologies to better manage the evolution of applications and to meet the challenges associated with digital simulation, Big Data, and even Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

With Atos vast technical expertise in Artificial Intelligence domain, this cooperation agreement outlines the way Atos and C-DAC could jointly work on technology development AI projects - including using AI to enhance the efficiency of HPC systems; running AI workloads on HPC systems and creating an ecosystem of AI devices dedicated to accelerating or concentrating inference execution near the edge.