Asus to produce Intel's NUC barebone PCs going forward

Asus and Intel have agreed to a term sheet that will allow the Taiwanese hardware maker to sell and support Intel's Next Unit of Compute (NUC) 10th to 13th-generation barebone PCs.

NUC is a small-form-factor barebone PC kit that has been designed and sold by Intel since 2013, primarily as a showcase for its PC processors. Intel release the 13th generation NUC in 2023.

In a press release put out by Intel, the company said that it was, "pivoting its strategy to enable ecosystem partners to continue NUC systems product line innovation and growth".

It chose Asus because of the company's "expertise and track record delivering industry-leading mini PCs to customers".

Under the new agreement, Asus will receive a non-exclusive license to manufacture and sell 10th to 13th-generation NUC systems and also develop future designs.

Joe Hsieh, Asus' CEO thanked Intel for their confidence and said the collaboration would, "enhance and accelerate," the company's, "vision for the mini PC – greatly expanding our footprint in areas such as AI and AIoT".

Intel's vice-president and general manager for client platforms, Sam Gao, said their "NUC systems product team delivered unique products that spurred innovation in the ultra-small form factor market".

"I am looking forward to ASUS continuing to deliver exceptional products and supporting our NUC systems customers,” Gao added.