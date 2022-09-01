English
    Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate to be launched on September 19; MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC confirmed

    The phone is expected to have the same specifications as the ROG Phone 6 series

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST


    Asus will launch its ROG Phone 6D Ultimate globally on September 19, a few days after the company unveiled its latest gaming phones ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro.

    Asus has set up a launch page for the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, which will be unveiled at 5.30 pm IST, but has not shared details.

    The company did tweet that the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The phone is expected to feature the same specifications as the ROG Phone 6 series.

    Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate expected specs

    The phone will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 720Hz. The phone is expected to pack a 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

    The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will likely get a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm.

    The main camera will be paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit and a 5 MP macro unit. The phone also has two USB Type-C ports, one at the bottom and one on the side.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Asus #Asus ROG #MediaTek #smartphones
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 02:20 pm
