    Asus ROG Phone 6 global launch set for July 5, 165Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC confirmed

    Asus has confirmed the ROG Phone 6 launch event will take place on July 5 at 08:00 pm Taipei time or 02:00 pm Berlin time.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 02, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST

    Asus is gearing up to launch the new gaming smartphone in its ROG series next month. The Asus ROG Phone 6 is getting its global debut on July 5.

    The Asus ROG Phone 6 was previously touted to be the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Asus has confirmed the ROG Phone 6 launch event will take place on July 5 at 08:00 pm Taipei time or 02:00 pm Berlin time.

    The event will be live-streamed on the company’s social media handles, while Asus has also set up an event page for the ROG Phone 6. As of now, details about the ROG Phone 6 are still scarce but Asus recently confirmed that the phone would opt for a 165Hz AMOLED display.

    Additionally, we also know that the phone will use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, which will bring significant improvements in peak sustained performance as compared to the vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

    Unlike the vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the new ‘Plus’ model uses TSMC’s 4nm process node as compared to Samsung. Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip provides up to 30 percent faster CPU performance compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and has 10 percent faster GPU clock speeds, with a power reduction of 30 percent.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Asus #Asus ROG #gaming #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 05:27 pm
