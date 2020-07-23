Asus ROG Phone 3 vs Lenovo Legion Phone Duel: Comparing the most powerful smartphones of 2020

Asus recently launched the ROG Phone 3 in India. The latest addition to Asus’ ROG smartphone lineup is an absolute beast with category-leading specs. The Snapdragon 865 Plus power makes the ROG Phone 3 one of the most powerful smartphones on the market.

However, Asus was not the only OEM to unveil a gaming smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel was the second SD865+ handset and is capable of giving the ROG Phone 3 a good run for its money. It is worth noting that the Legion Phone Duel is currently only available in China, but it still makes for an interesting comparison.

Model Legion Phone Duel ROG Phone 3 Chipset Snapdragon 865+ Snapdragon 865+ Display 6.65 inches, FHD+ AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+ 6.59 inches, FHD+ AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+ RAM 8GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR5 8GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 64 MP, f/1.9 + 16 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide), 4K 60 (fps) 64 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 + 5 MP, f/2.0, 8K (30fps), 4K (60fps) Front Camera 20 MP, f/2.2 24 MP, f/2.4 Software Android 10, Legion OS/ ZUI12 Android 10, ROG UI / Zen UI Battery 5,000 mAh, 90W Fast Charging, 6,000 mAh, 30W Fast Charging, 10W Reverse Charging

Both the ROG Phone 3 and the Legion Phone Duel feature a no apologies, gamer-first approach. Asus has opted for the same design formula that worked well on the previous ROG Phone, while Lenovo tried an entirely new approach, with the weirdest camera placement we’ve ever seen. However, gaming phones have become a playground for innovation, so what we find ‘weird’ today might become the ‘norm’ tomorrow.

For now, we’d have to side with Asus on design because we don’t quite know what impact the Legion Phone Duel’s form factor will have on taking selfies or regular photos. For those unaware, the Legion Phone Duel has a side-mounted selfie camera and two rear cameras in the middle of the phone as opposed to the top. The phone is designed with a heavy focus on landscape use for gamers.

Both these phones are absolute monsters, pretty evenly matched on the spec sheet. In terms of performance, there is literally nothing separating these two devices. Both handsets also feature some of the best smartphone displays we’ve seen. We are yet to use the Legion phone, but the screen on the ROG Phone 3 is top-notch and is just about as good as it gets. While the ROG Phone 3 has a larger battery than the Legion phone, Lenovo offers significantly faster-charging speed.

However, 90W charging can only be obtained when two chargers are plugged into the phone simultaneously. The ROG Phone 3 also has some thumping audio, which is the best we’ve seen on a smartphone till date. Additionally, one of the best parts of the ROG Phone 3 is that it allows users to opt for the gaming-heavy ROG UI or minimalist Zen UI. Lenovo’s Legion OS skin is based on the company’s ZIUI, which also offers a clean experience.

In optics, the camera setup on both the phones are pretty similar. We are not going to get into details here as we have not tested the Legion phone. But we can tell you that the camera setup on the ROG Phone 3 is looking really strong. Leaving aside the fact that you get an extra 5 MP macro camera, the primary 64 MP sensor is moving the ROG Phone 3 closer to being a regular flagship. Additionally, we do not know the challenges, if any, posed by the unique camera placement on the Legion Phone Duel.