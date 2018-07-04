App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apps that can access emails are vetted: Google

Google reiterated that users have ultimate control over their data

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a response to the revelation that Gmail inboxes can be scanned by third-party applications and employees go through the emails of users, Google has claimed that the apps have to go through a review process in order to gain access.

“Before a non-Google app can access your Gmail messages, it goes through a multi-step review process that includes automated and manual review of the developer, assessment of the app’s privacy policy and homepage to ensure it is a legitimate app, and in-app testing to ensure the app works as it says it does,” a Google blog post said.

Google reiterated that the users have ultimate control over their data. They said users could use the security check-up option to review which apps can access the data.

“Before a non-Google app is able to access your data, we show a permissions screen that clearly shows the types of data the app can access and how it can use that data,” Google said.

related news

The tech giant claimed that they do not read users’ email to provide relevant advertisements and their primary business model is the paid email service they provide to organizations.

Software companies have been under scrutiny ever since the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica story has been released.

The European Union had implemented a law called General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), wherein companies were required to be transparent about the data they collect from the users and who they share it with.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 08:13 pm

tags #Google #Privacy #Technology #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.