Apple's WWDC 2020 to start from June 22, to be held virtually for the first time due to COVID-19

Apple has finally announced the dates of its much-awaited app developers' annual mega event, the Worldwide Developers Conference. The event will be hosted virtually, starting June 22. The WWDC20 will be hosted on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website for free for all developers.

"WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms," Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement.

Apple also announced the launch of Swift Student Challenge, an opportunity for student developers to showcase their love of coding by creating their own Swift playground. Student developers from across the world can submit to the Swift Student Challenge by creating an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes.

In March this year, Apple had said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the WWDC this year would be held online, although it had not announced the dates at that time.