Apple unveils Apple News+ subscription service with over 300 magazines for $9.99

Apple has unveiled the Apple News+ subscription service during its March 25 event. The new service would be an addition to the already available Apple News App.

Tim Cook started with Apple News by stating that Apple wanted its customers the best way to read News on iOS devices that would come from trusted sources and curated by experts.

According to Tim Cook, Apple News is the number one news app with a monthly readership of over 5 billion articles. With the growing popularity, Apple decided to start a new service called Apple News+ with the inclusion of magazines. The company emphasised on curation and high-quality content that would make News reading more informative, entertaining and useful. There would be over 300 premium magazines included in the new service which customers can unlock at a premium of $9.99 per month. Magazines like The New Yorker, Vogue, National Geographic, Esquire, Men’s Health, The Atlantic, Vogue, etc. would be a part of the premium service. In addition to this, digital-first publications like TechCrunch, Vox would also contribute to the service.

Roger Rosner, Vice President of applications, stated that if users decide to subscribe to all these magazines and publications, it would cost them over $8,000, which makes Apple News+ a much cheaper and better alternative. "It's the only place where you'll find all of these magazines in a single package,” he added.

Apple stated that the company considers privacy as an important aspect and promised that neither Apple or any advertisers would get any access to the user’s reading habits. Under the service, Family sharing is allowed, and each user under the family can customise and set their favourites. Initially, Apple News+ would be available only in the USA and Canada starting today, with further roll out to Australia, UK, and Europe later this year. There was no mention of the service being made available in India anytime soon.