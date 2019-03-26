App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple unveils Apple News+ subscription service with over 300 magazines for $9.99

The company emphasised on curation and high-quality content that would make News reading more informative, entertaining and useful.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Apple has unveiled the Apple News+ subscription service during its March 25 event. The new service would be an addition to the already available Apple News App.

Tim Cook started with Apple News by stating that Apple wanted its customers the best way to read News on iOS devices that would come from trusted sources and curated by experts.

According to Tim Cook, Apple News is the number one news app with a monthly readership of over 5 billion articles. With the growing popularity, Apple decided to start a new service called Apple News+ with the inclusion of magazines. The company emphasised on curation and high-quality content that would make News reading more informative, entertaining and useful. There would be over 300 premium magazines included in the new service which customers can unlock at a premium of $9.99 per month. Magazines like The New Yorker, Vogue, National Geographic, Esquire, Men’s Health, The Atlantic, Vogue, etc. would be a part of the premium service. In addition to this, digital-first publications like TechCrunch, Vox would also contribute to the service.

Roger Rosner, Vice President of applications, stated that if users decide to subscribe to all these magazines and publications, it would cost them over $8,000, which makes Apple News+ a much cheaper and better alternative. "It's the only place where you'll find all of these magazines in a single package,” he added.

related news

Apple stated that the company considers privacy as an important aspect and promised that neither Apple or any advertisers would get any access to the user’s reading habits. Under the service, Family sharing is allowed, and each user under the family can customise and set their favourites. Initially, Apple News+ would be available only in the USA and Canada starting today, with further roll out to Australia, UK, and Europe later this year. There was no mention of the service being made available in India anytime soon.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 12:01 pm

tags #Apple Event #Apple news #It's Show Time

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Windscreen RFID Tech to Combat Vehicle Number Plate Thefts

Along the Ganga, Uma Bharti Finds Her Three Ps: Party, Personal Change ...

Apple Pushed Another Critical Service With News+, Apple Card, TV+ and ...

IPL 2019 | Delhi vs Chennai - Last Five Encounters

Four Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

I Regret Not testifying at My Trial, Says Former Goldman Sachs Directo ...

'Chillar Raja': Independent Candidate from TN Pays 25,000 in Coins for ...

Is Travelling in the Air Really That Dangerous and How to Survive a Pl ...

IPL 2019 | Kaushik: Maybe Next Time Jos, Simply Don't Cross the Line?

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,350; IT stoc ...

Jet Airways shares surge as much as 22% in two days as founder Naresh ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal bids adieu to his dream, but outshine ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks ...

Stray cattle menace: MP farmers lose sleep over threat to crops from b ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime, Soni present a compassionate portait of India's ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; C ...

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares pictures with musician partner, his ...

Kangana Ranaut’s '24 crore' paycheck confirmed, makes her highest pa ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time ...

Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-root ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.