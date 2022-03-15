Apple rolls out iPadOS 15.4 with Universal Control for iPad; here's how it works

iPadOS 15.4 brings Universal Control (Image Courtesy: Apple)

Apple rolled out iOS 15.4 for iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and other eligible iPhones. The new iOS 15 update brings the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. Alongside iOS 15.4, Apple also released iPadOS 15.4 that brings the much-awaited Universal Control feature.

Universal Control was announced at the WWDC 2021. The feature lets users work with a single mouse and keyboard and move between Mac and iPad for a seamless experience, with no setup required. Users can even drag and drop content back and forth between devices. Users can use up to three devices for Universal Control.

Apple states that Universal Control does not require any special setup. Simply use your mouse or trackpad to push the cursor from one device towards the other until it pops onto the second device. Then you can move your cursor seamlessly between the two. If you use your devices together all the time and want to use Universal Control without the need to link the two using the cursor, you can set them up to work with Universal Control continuously in System Preferences.

Devices will also need to be within a few metres of each other and must have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Handoff turned on, for this to work. You also will not be able to use Universal Control if your iPad is sharing its cellular connection, or a Mac is sharing its internet connection.

You will also be required to update your Mac machine to macOS Monterey 12.3 for Universal Control to work. As for supported hardware for the feature, here is Apple's full list of compatible devices: MacBook Pro introduced in 2016 or later, MacBook introduced in 2016 or later, MacBook Air introduced in 2018 or later, iMac introduced in 2017 or later, or iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2015), iMac Pro, Mac mini introduced in 2018 or later, Mac Pro introduced in 2019, iPad Pro: all models, iPad (6th generation) or newer, iPad mini (5th generation) or newer, iPad Air (3rd generation) or newer.