    Apple reportedly working on iPad dock

    The dock will enable smart display capabilities on the tablet

    Moneycontrol News
    October 16, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    A report by Bloomberg suggests that Apple is days away from refreshing its iPad line-up, and the event will also include a dock for the tablet, that gives it smart display capabilities.

    Apple will reportedly announce new variants of 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants of the iPad Pro, that will run on the same M2 chips found on the MacBook Air. The SoC will reportedly bump the performance up by 20 percent.

    There aren't many changes expected on the design front, and Apple will stick with the previous generation's aesthetic. The Cupertino hardware giant is also supposedly hard at work on an entry-level iPad, that will come with a USB-C port.

    On the software front, the new tablets will come with iPadOS 16.1, which is expected to be released alongside the new devices. While the update was announced for August this year, it was delayed to October to allow Apple to smooth over a few issues.

    For 2023, Apple is planning a dock for the iPad that will enable smart display functionality, similar to the recently announced Google Pixel tablet. The company wants to offer a device that will enable users to place the tablet around the home, and it will also act as a smart home hub for connected accessories.
    Tags: #Apple #Apple iPad Pro #Apple M2 #Apple Macbook Air #iPadOS 16
