Apple releases tvOS 16.2 update with Apple Music Sing, multi-user voice recognition, and more

(Image Courtesy: Apple)

Apple's digital media player and smart TV hub, Apple TV 4K has started to receive the latest tvOS 16.2 software update via OTA from today, December 15.

The new update now lets Siri recognize and differentiate up to six different voices. Once you have trained the virtual assistant to recognize different voices you want registered, it will seamlessly switch between profiles based on who's speaking.

Once trained, you can ask Siri "What Should I watch?" to see personalized recommendations according to voice and the command "Switch to my profile" will bring up the profile of whoever is speaking.

Searches and recommendations will be indexed as per profile, which means you can freely search using Siri without having to mess up someone else's show recommendations. Each user's play history will also be locked behind individual profiles.

Apple Music Sing has made its way over to Apple TV 4K with the new update. Sing is Apple's karaoke feature that lets users sing along to songs on their Apple Music playlist, by giving them lyrics and allowing them to adjust voice levels. It even has a special mode for duets.

The Sing feature is limited to third-generation Apple TV 4K's though but it is also available on iPhone 11 and later, and 9th generation iPad's and later.

The Apple TV hub will cost you Rs 14,900 for the Wi-Fi/16GB storage model, and Rs 16,900 for the Wi-Fi + Ethernet/128GB storage model.