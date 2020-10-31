Apple One India pricing, subscription plans, how to subscribe, and other details

Apple launched its all-in-one subscription service on October 30, providing details related to pricing and plans.

The individual plan is priced at Rs 195 per month, while the family plan costs Rs 365 per month. A free on-trial is also available on services not already subscribed.

The individual plan provides access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage, and the family plan has the same features with 200 GB of iCloud storage.

According to the company's website, users can first update their iPhone, iPad or Mac to the latest OS by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

"Apple One services work across your Apple devices, including iPhone and iPod touch with iOS 14 or later, iPad with iPadOS 14 or later, Apple TV with tvOS 14 or later and Mac with macOS Big Sur or later," the website said.

Users can then search for Apple One on their devices or go to Settings > Account > Manage Subscriptions.

Apple One can also be accessed through the App store by clicking on the profile picture and then tapping on Subscriptions.

A third subscription bundle - premier - is priced at nearly $30 per month and includes Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and iCloud storage of 2TB. The premier plan has been launched in US, UK, Australia, and Canada only.

Apple had announced the all-in-one subscription bundle on September 15 at its annual event. At the Time Flies event it had also unveiled new iPad models, the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 6.