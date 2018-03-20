App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Mar 20, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple may launch cheaper MacBook, iPad at March 27 event

The tech giant could also announce wireless charging mat called ‘Airpower’, upgrade for Apple Pencil and may roll out iOS 11.3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple is expected to launch a cheaper MacBook version and a new iPad on March 27, according to media reports.

Apple has sent out an invitation for an event on March 27, to be held at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, saying ‘Let’s take a field trip’.

Here’s what is expected to be launched at the event:

Cheaper iPad

According to media reports, Apple may also launch a budget tablet for school students. The 9.7-inch iPad tablet is expected to be cheaper at around USD 259.

Apple had launched the current 9.7-inch tablet in March 2017.

Cheaper MacBook Air

Reports suggest that this new variant could be priced around USD 799 or USD 899. Analysts had earlier said that such as device could be available for sale from Q2 this year.

Airpower

Apple may finally launch the wireless charging mat that it had showcased last year. The company, has however, not given any details about it.

Apple Pencil

Reports suggest that Apple could announce an upgrade for the Apple Pencil. The speculation stems from the artists font used in the invitation and the event logo.

Apple may also announce expansion of their ‘Everyone can code’ programme in the education sector and could roll out iOS 11.3 with ‘ClassicKit’ for developers. ClassicKit would allow educational application developers to work on student evaluation features.

tags #Apple #Business #Current Affairs #Technology

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC