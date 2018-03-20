Apple may launch cheaper MacBook, iPad at March 27 event

Apple is expected to launch a cheaper MacBook version and a new iPad on March 27, according to media reports.

Apple has sent out an invitation for an event on March 27, to be held at the Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, saying ‘Let’s take a field trip’.

Here’s what is expected to be launched at the event:

Cheaper iPad

According to media reports, Apple may also launch a budget tablet for school students. The 9.7-inch iPad tablet is expected to be cheaper at around USD 259.

Apple had launched the current 9.7-inch tablet in March 2017.

Cheaper MacBook Air

Reports suggest that this new variant could be priced around USD 799 or USD 899. Analysts had earlier said that such as device could be available for sale from Q2 this year.

Airpower

Apple may finally launch the wireless charging mat that it had showcased last year. The company, has however, not given any details about it.

Apple Pencil

Reports suggest that Apple could announce an upgrade for the Apple Pencil. The speculation stems from the artists font used in the invitation and the event logo.

Apple may also announce expansion of their ‘Everyone can code’ programme in the education sector and could roll out iOS 11.3 with ‘ClassicKit’ for developers. ClassicKit would allow educational application developers to work on student evaluation features.