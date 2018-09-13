Pics to prices: All you need to know about Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

The new set of iPhones devices will go on sale in India starting September 28. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 After months of intense speculation, leaks and rumours, Apple has finally launched three new smartphones — iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. The devices were launched at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come in three storage variants – 64GB/256GB/512GB and three colour options. Apple iPhone XR comes in 64GB/128GB/256GB and six colours. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 iPhone XS is the successor of the much-acclaimed iPhone X launched last year. The dual-SIM device sports a 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina HD display with a screen resolution of 2436*1125p and pixel density of 458ppi. The smartphone is powered by six-core A12 Bionic chip. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 On the optics front, iPhone XS is equipped with dual-rear camera setup with a 12MP wide-angle and a 12MP telephoto camera with an aperture rate of ƒ/1.8 and f/2.4, respectively. In the front, there is a 7MP camera with f/2.2 aperture. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 The biggest iPhone ever from Apple, iPhone XS Max shares the same specs as iPhone XS apart from a larger 6.5-inch display with a screen resolution of 2688*1242p with a weight of 208 grams. (Image: AP) 6/8 Cheapest among the three, iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display with a screen resolution of 1792*828p and pixel density of 326ppi. The device comes with a notched True Tone display with Multi-Touch feature. The smartphone is powered by A12 Bionic chip. (Image: AP) 7/8 On the optics front, iPhone XR comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera with an aperture rate of ƒ/1.8. In the front, there is a 7MP camera with an aperture rate of ƒ/2.2. iPhone XR is available in six peppy colours--red, yellow, white, coral, black and blue. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 While the flagship iPhone XS will come at prices starting $999 (Rs 99,900), the larger iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR will come at a prices starting $1,099 (Rs 109,900) and $749 (Rs 54,000 approx.), respectively. The devices will go on sale starting September 21 in the United States, United Kingdom, etc and September 28 in countries like India, China, Japan, etc. (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 13, 2018 01:56 pm