Pics to prices: All you need to know about Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

While the flagship iPhone XS will come at prices starting $999 (Rs 99,900), the larger iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR will come at a prices starting $1,099 (Rs 109,900) and $749 (Rs 54,000 approx.), respectively. The devices will go on sale starting September 21 in the United States, United Kingdom, etc and September 28 in countries like India, China, Japan, etc. (Image: AP)