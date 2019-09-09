Apple iPhone 11 launch on September 10: Here's everything we know so far

Apple is set to launch new iPhones and some products on September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theater, Cupertino, California. Months and months of rumours and speculations would be put to rest after Apple unveils the iPhone with upgraded specifications and features. In case you have found it tough to keep a track, this article compiles all the updates and rumours about the iPhone 11 that would launch tomorrow at 10.30 pm IST.

The iPhone launch is the most-anticipated smartphone every year. Months before the launch, the rumour-mill starts churning out information from various sources to reveal what Apple could have in store for its customers. This year, Apple is rumoured to launch three new iPhones, namely iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The two premium iPhones would have the ‘Pro’ tag and is said to get significant upgrades, especially in the camera department. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are rumoured to get three cameras at the back, with the new sensor housing an ultra-wide sensor. The iPhone 11, which would be iPhone XR’s successor, would sport two cameras. These lenses would be housed inside a square-shaped camera module that would also have the LED flash and a mic inside.

The sensors on the premium variant would capture three images simultaneously use new artificial intelligence software to correct the combined photo automatically.

As far as the design goes, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max would get a matte finish. The iPhone 11, which would be an affordable variant, would have multiple new colours. The Apple logo would be positioned in the centre to indicate reverse wireless charging for AirPods with wireless charging case.

Apple isn’t making the notch any smaller on the iPhone 11 series. The three iPhones would continue to have a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch display on the ‘Pro’ models and a 6.1-inch screen on the iPhone 11.

Other specifications include a bigger battery and Apple’s A13 chip for powerful performance. The iPhones could come with a USB Type-C brick with a lightning cable. Apple is also expected to launch more products and services alongside the iPhone 11, including new iPads and MacBooks.

The new iPhones would soon launch in India. Apple typically launches the iPhone a week before Diwali.