    Apex Legends Mobile launching next week in selected regions: All you need to know

    Apex Legends Mobile will be available in Australia, Argentina, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, and Singapore in the first week of March.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

    EA is gearing up to launch the mobile version of Apex Legends soon. Apex Legends Mobile is debuting in select regions in March as part of a soft launch. The famous free-to-play battle royale was introduced to a limited number of players last year as part of a closed beta test.

    Apex Legends Mobile will be playable on Android and iOS to select locations next week. Apex Legends Mobile will be available in Australia, Argentina, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, and Singapore in the first week of March.

    Apex Legends developers Respawn hasn’t confirmed the exact date of the soft launch, but the FAQ page confirms that the regional launch will begin next week, where the game will be downloadable on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

    Apex Legends Mobile has not got an official launch date in India yet, although you can expect a global launch to follow once the Respawn has collected enough data from the soft launch. The page also mentions that more systems and content will be offered for the game’s global launch.

    Pre-registration for Apex Legends Mobile is currently underway and users through their respected app stores. Additionally, the game is being developed particularly for mobile and will not support cross-platform play on PC and consoles.

    Close

    Related stories

    Apex Legends Mobile System Requirements

    Android:

    • Android 8.1

    • Open GL 3.0 or higher

    • 3 GB free space

    • At least 3 GB RAM

    • Screens size: N/L/XL


    iOS:

    • iPhone 6S or later

    • OS version: 10.0 or later

    • CPU: A9

    • 3 GB free space

    • At least 2GB RAM

    For the regional launch, the game will be playable on Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, Lenovo, and Xiaomi devices with more than 3GB of RAM. Additionally, Apex Legends Mobile won’t be supported on iOS devices with less than 2GB of RAM.

    EA has also mentioned that players who sign up for the soft launch will get access to select operators – Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic.
    Tags: #Apex Legends #EA Games #gaming #mobile gaming #smartphones
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 07:16 pm

