you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Black Shark 4S Pro tops AnTuTu list of best-performing smartphones

The Xiaomi Black Shark 4S Pro with the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset and 16GB of RAM managed to score 8,74,702 points

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
The company has officially unveiled the Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition design images, which has a white rear panel made up of a bio-polymer material that serves as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials that contribute to global warming.


AnTuTu recently released its last list of best-performing smartphones for 2021. And, for the third month in a row, the top spot went to the Xiaomi Black Shark 4S Pro, whereas the iQOO Z5 took the top spot on the list of best-performing, mid-range smartphones.


The Xiaomi Black Shark 4S Pro with the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset and 16GB of RAM managed to score 8,74,702 points and take the top spot on the list. The Nubia Red Devils 6S Pro took the second spot on the list with an average score of 8,52,985. The third and fourth spots went to the iQOO 8 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+.


Oppo’s foldable Find N smartphone managed a top-five finish with 8,36,772 points. Other smartphones on the list include the iQOO 8, Asus ROG Phone 5s, iQOO Neo 5S, Moto Edge S30, and Oppo Find X3 Pro. It is worth noting both Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphones including the Moto Edge X30 and Xiaomi 12 Pro didn’t make the list. The two devices are touted to hit AnTuTu scores upwards of a million.


The iQOO Z5 with the Snapdragon 778G SoC and 12GB of RAM topped the list of best-performing mid-range smartphones with a score of 5,67,524 points. Surprisingly, the Honor 60 Pro with the Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset finished in the second spot with 5,45,039.


The Oppo Reno 7 5G took the third spot on the list, while the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G finished fourth and was one of only two phones to not opt for the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The only phone on the list to use a MediaTek chipset was the Oppo Reno 6 5G, which finished in ninth and features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Close

It is worth noting that AnTuTu’s list didn’t account for more smartphones in the upper echelons of the mid-range, which tend to use Snapdragon 870 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chips. Additionally, it doesn’t feel like the Black Shark 4S Pro will retain its crown as best-performing smartphones in January as that spot will likely go to phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AnTuTu #smartphones
first published: Jan 4, 2022 02:17 pm

