MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Amazon permanently bans 600 Chinese brands on its store

600 brands have been pulled off the store across 3000 different seller accounts

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST
Amazon yanks 600 Chinese brands off its store

Amazon yanks 600 Chinese brands off its store

Amazon has booted almost 3,000 online merchant accounts which were backed by 600 Chinese brands from its store. The closures were part of the company's crackdown on consumer review abuses that were first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The publication had pointed out some companies that offer gift cards to customers in exchange for positive reviews on the store.

As seen by The Verge, some of these offers were also disguised as VIP testing programs or extended product warranties. Other companies offered incentives to people who posted a bad review by giving them a free product or a full refund as long as they take down the negative review.

Cindy Tai, Amazon's Vice President for Asia Global Selling, in an interview with China Central Television said the crackdown was not intended to target China or any other country. She also said the crackdown did not affect the growth of Chinese brands on the platform.

In a statement shared with The Verge, Amazon said, "Customers rely on the accuracy and authenticity of product reviews to make informed purchasing decisions and we have clear policies for both reviewers and selling partners that prohibit abuse of our community features. We suspend, ban, and take legal action against those who violate these policies, wherever they are in the world."

"We will continue to improve abuse detection and take enforcement action against bad actors, including those that knowingly engage in multiple and repeated policy violations, including review abuse," Amazon added.

Close

Related stories

The company said the actions taken were in the interest of customers and to maintain an honest business.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon #online shopping
first published: Sep 20, 2021 02:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.