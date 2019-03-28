Ferrari builds one-off hypercar P80/C: Ferrari calls it "Hero's Car"

Italian hypercar maker Ferrari has made a one-off track-bred car on the request of an undisclosed customer. Naming it the P80/C, Ferrari has created a wholly original interpretation of the Sports Prototype concept.

Directed by Flavio Manzoni of the Ferrari Styling Centre in conjunction with Ferrari’s engineering and aerodynamics team, the company has deemed this project the “Hero’s Car”. Although the client for whom the car has been built is unknown, he has made a significant contribution to the development of the vehicle.

Taking inspiration from some iconic models in Ferrari’s history such as the 330 P3/P4 and Dino 206 S of the 1960s, the company built the P80/C as a thorough-bred track born race car. The car was in development for nearly four years, as the project was started in 2015.

The car is built on the platform of the 488 BT3 which was chosen because of its high performance, relatively long wheelbase and a sturdy chassis. It also had one of the most distinguishable features -- a middle-positioned cockpit. The 488 GT’s frame allows for a more cab-forward emphasis, which gives the P80/C its unique look.

Everything about the P80/C screams high performance. The car has been designed with the intention of restricting it to the track. Hence, Ferrari threw out most of the amenities necessary for the comforts on the road. The headlights have been reduced to simple slits, reminiscent of the 330 P3/P4. The rear spoiler is broader than usual and incorporates a pair of tail-lights, which also looks like air vents.

The vehicle is built entirely out of carbon-fibre, which has been left uncovered wherever the parts serve a purely technical function. The car is painted in a distinctive colour called Rosso Vero, which was also chosen by the client.