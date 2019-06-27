All you should know about Blacksmith B2 e-bike

Indian electric motorcycle manufacturing company is gearing up for the launch of its first all-electric motorcycle, the B2. The Chennai-based company has been working on the project for close to 14 years and has finally released an official teaser.

Blacksmith has released an image which showcases its upcoming motorcycle. Though there are no other details which have been revealed, its prototype can be used to get an idea. The production-spec version is expected to get modern features such as a fully digital instrument cluster, different riding modes, a complete LED light setup and inbuilt navigation.

The B2 is expected to be powered by a 72V lithium-ion battery which will give it a range of 120 km. The motorcycle is also expected to inherit the swappable battery technology, which has been adopted by modern electric motorcycle such as Revolt RV 400. Blacksmith has stated that the motorcycle will have a top speed of 120 km/h, with a 0-50 km/h time of 3.7 seconds.

The motorcycle will be launched in the Indian market first but will reach out to international markets in its second phase. It is expected to carry a price tag around the Rs 2 lakh mark, though nothing can be confirmed yet. Blacksmith is expected to reveal the production ready variant of the B2 soon.