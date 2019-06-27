App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you should know about Blacksmith B2 e-bike

The B2 is expected to be powered by a 72V lithium-ion battery which will give it a range of 120km.

Moneycontrol Video @moneycontrolcom

Indian electric motorcycle manufacturing company is gearing up for the launch of its first all-electric motorcycle, the B2. The Chennai-based company has been working on the project for close to 14 years and has finally released an official teaser.

Blacksmith has released an image which showcases its upcoming motorcycle. Though there are no other details which have been revealed, its prototype can be used to get an idea. The production-spec version is expected to get modern features such as a fully digital instrument cluster, different riding modes, a complete LED light setup and inbuilt navigation.

The B2 is expected to be powered by a 72V lithium-ion battery which will give it a range of 120 km. The motorcycle is also expected to inherit the swappable battery technology, which has been adopted by modern electric motorcycle such as Revolt RV 400. Blacksmith has stated that the motorcycle will have a top speed of 120 km/h, with a 0-50 km/h time of 3.7 seconds.

Close
The motorcycle will be launched in the Indian market first but will reach out to international markets in its second phase. It is expected to carry a price tag around the Rs 2 lakh mark, though nothing can be confirmed yet. Blacksmith is expected to reveal the production ready variant of the B2 soon.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #Auto #B2 #Blacksmith #Technology #trends

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.