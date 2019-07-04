All you should know about 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150

It is expected to carry forward its 149cc single-cylinder motor which makes 14PS of maximum power and 13.4Nm of peak torque.
Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj is planning to launch the updated Pulsar 150 soon. While the motorcycle has been confirmed to receive fuel injection, it also brings back the red paint scheme for the updated model.
The motorcycle was also spotted with a braided front brake line, a gold-finished calliper and reflectors on the forks. It did not seem to be majorly changed apart from that. It is expected to carry forward its 149cc single-cylinder motor which makes 14 PS of maximum power and 13.4 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
Zigwheels also suggests that the motorcycle will carry the same underpinnings as before. It stands on conventional telescopic forks in the front, with twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the back. It gets a 260 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the back on the twin-disc variant. A single-channel ABS unit is also offered as an option.
