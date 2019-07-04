App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you should know about 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150

It is expected to carry forward its 149cc single-cylinder motor which makes 14PS of maximum power and 13.4Nm of peak torque.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Representative image
Representative image

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj is planning to launch the updated Pulsar 150 soon. While the motorcycle has been confirmed to receive fuel injection, it also brings back the red paint scheme for the updated model.

The motorcycle was also spotted with a braided front brake line, a gold-finished calliper and reflectors on the forks. It did not seem to be majorly changed apart from that. It is expected to carry forward its 149cc single-cylinder motor which makes 14 PS of maximum power and 13.4 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Zigwheels also suggests that the motorcycle will carry the same underpinnings as before. It stands on conventional telescopic forks in the front, with twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the back. It gets a 260 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the back on the twin-disc variant. A single-channel ABS unit is also offered as an option.

Close
The Pulsar 150 is offered in three variants. It is available in the standard trim with front disc and rear drum priced at Rs 84,461, a Twin Disc variant available for Rs 88,339 and a Neon trim for Rs 68,250, (All prices ex-showroom). It is expected to get a price hike of Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 due to the upgrades and changes. Once launched, it will be pitted against the TVS Apache RTR 160, Honda CB Unicorn 150 and the Hero Xtreme Sports among others.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj #Pulsar 150 #Technology #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.