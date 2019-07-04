All you should know about 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj is planning to launch the updated Pulsar 150 soon. While the motorcycle has been confirmed to receive fuel injection, it also brings back the red paint scheme for the updated model.

The motorcycle was also spotted with a braided front brake line, a gold-finished calliper and reflectors on the forks. It did not seem to be majorly changed apart from that. It is expected to carry forward its 149cc single-cylinder motor which makes 14 PS of maximum power and 13.4 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Zigwheels also suggests that the motorcycle will carry the same underpinnings as before. It stands on conventional telescopic forks in the front, with twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the back. It gets a 260 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the back on the twin-disc variant. A single-channel ABS unit is also offered as an option.

The Pulsar 150 is offered in three variants. It is available in the standard trim with front disc and rear drum priced at Rs 84,461, a Twin Disc variant available for Rs 88,339 and a Neon trim for Rs 68,250, (All prices ex-showroom). It is expected to get a price hike of Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 due to the upgrades and changes. Once launched, it will be pitted against the TVS Apache RTR 160, Honda CB Unicorn 150 and the Hero Xtreme Sports among others.