Airtel Payments Bank launches ‘Pay to Contacts’ facility for UPI-based transactions

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 03:54 PM IST
Airtel Payments Bank has launched a new ‘pay to contacts’ facility, which will allow customers to initiate a unified payments interface (UPI) payment by simply selecting the recipient’s mobile number from their phonebook.

‘Pay to contacts’ displays the valid UPI ID associated with the selected contact, irrespective of the UPI app used by the receiver. This eliminates the need to enter the UPI ID or bank account details to process the payment and saves time.

A customer can initiate a payment by clicking on the ‘Pay Money to Contacts’ option under the BHIM UPI section and then selecting the recipient’s contact.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said: “We aim to offer a simple, secure, and seamless payment experience to our customers. With ‘Pay to Contacts’, our users no longer need to worry about entering the bank details or UPI ID every time they make a payment. We believe that this feature will significantly add to customer convenience.”

Customers can now open an Airtel Payments Bank account within few minutes with a video call from the Airtel Thanks application. The bank offers a digital savings account -- Rewards123 -- which gives more value to customers when they transact digitally using the account.
Tags: #Airtel Payments Bank #UPI transaction
first published: Jul 8, 2021 03:54 pm

