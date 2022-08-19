Adobe CEO explains opportunities in the metaverse

Adobe has a unique role to play and can help brands dip their toe in the metaverse, according to CEO Shantanu Narayen. He believes that the explosive growth we are seeing in the digital economy is here to stay. Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 he made it clear that the genie cannot be put back in the bottle.

Narayen believes that the metaverse is very interesting because whatever things you did in the physical world, you are going to do in the virtual world, whether it is experiencing travel, experiencing medical care, transacting business or whether it is online commerce.