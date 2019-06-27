Acquia extends Asia Pacific footprint with Pune office

Software-as-a-service company Acquia announced the opening of a new office based in Pune, India, expanding the company’s presence in the country and Asia Pacific region. Taking this next step in its global growth strategy, Acquia looks to bolster its partner network and expand its global customer footprint.

Acquia plans to grow its staff across multiple departments in its new Pune location, further establishing India as a global delivery center for customer success and product development. At the same time, this move positions Pune to become a part of one of the fastest growing digital experience centers globally.

“With a world-class cross-functional team based in Pune, Acquia becomes the technology partner of choice for numerous local global brands and government entities looking to gain the advantages of cloud and open source technologies to power their digital transformation journey,” said Sashikant Mohanty, Acquia GM, India. “With the investments and partnerships that we are making across India and South Asia, our ecosystem of employees and consultants in the region will continue to grow. India is a strategic part of Acquia’s business strategy, and a destination for the region’s top technology and engineering talent.”