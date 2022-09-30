Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop now available in India: Specs, features and price

Acer recently launched a new laptop in its Swift series in India - the Acer Swift 3 OELD Laptop. It features a 12th Gen Intel processor, Wi-Fi 6E, and vibrant OLED display. Here's a lowdown on the specs it hosts:

Acer Swift 3 OLED Laptop Price in India

The Acer Swift 3 OLED Laptop price in India starts from Rs 89,999. The notebook is available for purchase through Acer’s Indian website, Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Acer Swift 3 OLED Laptop Specifications

The Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop comes with 12th Gen Intel processing hardware, up to a Core i7-12650H CPU. Acer’s new Swift laptop sports a 14-inch 2.8K WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel is VESA DisplayHDRTrueBlack 500 certified and covers DCI-P3 100 percent colour gamut.

The Swift 3 OLED laptop is Intel Evo certified offering intelligent collaboration, constant responsiveness, real-world battery life, quick charging, and instant wake. The notebook also comes with improved cooling to boost performance. Additionally, a 30-miunte charge can deliver up to four hours of battery life.

The Swift 3 OLED also has a FHD front-facing camera that uses Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology for high-quality imagery even in low-light conditions. The Fn + F shortcut allow for easy fan tuning, while the notebook features all the necessary ports. The new Swift 3 features a chassis that weighs 1.4kg and measures only 17.9 mm thick.