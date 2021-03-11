English
Acer Nitro 5 launched in India with Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, 144Hz IPS Display: Check price, specs, availability

The Acer Nitro 5’s price in India is set at Rs 89,999.

Moneycontrol News
March 11, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST

Acer just launched a new laptop in its Nitro series. Acer claims that the Nitro 5 is the first to run on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The laptop also comes with a high-refresh-rate and low response time.

The Acer Nitro 5’s price in India is set at Rs 89,999.  The Nitro 5 is available on Acer’s E-store and Amazon India starting today.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “With the new Nitro 5 gaming laptop using the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, we are entering a new era of high-performance gaming.”

The Acer Nitro 5 is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with up to an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card. The Nitro 5 can be configured with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs, up to 2TB HDD and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop is equipped with a mobile Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU.

The new Nitro 5 also sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. The notebook also comes with dual speakers with DTS: X Ultra support. The Nitro 5 has a 4-zone RGB keyboard with a 1.6mm key travel distance.

Additionally, Acer’s CoolBoost technology keeps the system temperature at optimal levels for consistent gaming performance. Connectivity options include Intel wireless Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology, Killer Ethernet E2600, Bluetooth, and a full range of ports.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Acer #gaming #laptops
first published: Mar 11, 2021 04:33 pm

