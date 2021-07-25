A new job posting by Amazon hints at a shift to cryptocurrency

Amazon is looking for a "digital currency and blockchain expert"

Amazon is looking for a "Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead" if a new job posting on the company's website is anything to go by.

The description states that the team is, "seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap. You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities."

It's worth noting that Amazon currently does not accept any form of cryptocurrency as valid payment methods. Current CEO Andy Jassy event went on record to state while Amazon was watching this space, it didn't see any practical use case scenarios for it. This job posting may hint at something otherwise.