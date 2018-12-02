App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2018 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

36% teachers' posts vacant at eight IITs, says RTI reply

The IITs of Mumbai (IIT Bombay), Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Chennai (IIT Madras), Roorkee and Varanasi currently have 65,824 students, but only 4,049 teachers against 6,318 approved posts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As much as 36 percent of sanctioned posts of faculty members are vacant across eight prominent Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), a reply under the Right to Information has revealed.

The IITs of Mumbai (IIT Bombay), Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Chennai (IIT Madras), Roorkee and Varanasi currently have 65,824 students, but only 4,049 teachers against 6,318 approved posts.

The information was given by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry in response to a query by Neemuch-based RTI activist Chandrashekhar Gaud.

Thus, with 2,269 vacancies, these IITs currently have one teacher for every 16 students.

IIT (BHU) Varanasi, where 5,485 students are enrolled, has the worst shortfall, the reply revealed.

Against 548 sanctioned posts of teachers, it has 265 faculty members, which means 52 per cent of posts are vacant.

Educationist and career adviser Jayantilal Bhandari said, "The number of IITs in the country has reached 23 now. It is worrisome that these eight major and among the oldest IITs are still facing teacher shortage. If these institutions are facing this situation, one can guess what would be the situation at newer IITs."

According to the HRD ministry data, IIT Kharagpur has 46 per cent posts vacant, IIT Roorkee 42 per cent, IIT Kanpur 37 per cent, IIT Delhi 29 per cent, IIT Madras 28 per cent, IIT Bombay 27 per cent and IIT Guwahati has 25 per cent posts vacant.
First Published on Dec 2, 2018 05:20 pm

tags #IIT #India #Technology

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.