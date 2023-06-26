PowerWatch: Demand declines as monsoon sets in most parts of India

PowerWatch

India witnessed peak power demand of 198.67 gigawatts (GW) on June 25, 209.62 GW on June 24 and 215.93 GW on June 23. The demand, which could not be met on these days, or the peak demand deficit, stood at 13 megawatts (MW), 209 MW and 200 MW, respectively.

The decline in power demand was because for the first time since 1961, monsoon covered both Mumbai and Delhi on the same day on June 25. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 26 said that this year's monsoon has covered 80 percent of India so far.

On June 9, the country had witnessed a record-high power demand of 223.23 GW, surpassing the previous high of 222.92 GW recorded on June 8.

In 2022, the highest peak demand met was 212 GW on June 10.

Coal stocks continued to be manageable, as of now, data showed. Of the 165 domestic coal-based thermal power plants in the country, 38 had critical stocks as on June 25. Last year, at this time, there were 96-105 such plants. At least 33.4 million tonnes (MT) of coal are stocked at thermal power plants.

Keeping in mind the sustained growth in power demand, the government on June 12 also extended its direction to imported coal-based plants to mandatorily operate and generate power till September 30 this year. This direction was issued under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003. Prior to the June 12 extension, the mandate was to be valid till June 15.