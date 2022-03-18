Yogi Adityanath to take oath as UP chief minister on March 25: Reports

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File image)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath will take oath for his second term as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 25, reports said.

The saffron party, with him being projected as the chief ministerial face, won the recent assembly elections in UP with a brute mandate. The party won 255 out of the state's 403 seats, way above the halfway majority mark, and allies Apna Dal and Nishad Party won 12 and 6 seats, respectively.

While an official confirmation on the oath-taking ceremony was awaited, news channels citing sources claimed that the event will be held at 4 pm on March 25.

Earlier, News18 had learnt from sources that a grand oath-taking event is being planned by the BJP at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Around 45,000 people are expected to be invited for the ceremony, including beneficiaries of several state and central welfare schemes, the report said.

The party is also likely to invite 200 VIPs for the event, the news channel claimed, adding that the list includes former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and BSP supremo Mayawati, along with CMs of several BJP-ruled states.

Notably, the Adityanath-led BJP government scripted history in Uttar Pradesh as it was the first time in the last 37 years when a ruling party has retained power in the bellwether state.

The firebrand Hindutva leader also contested his first-ever assembly elections this year, winning the Gorakhpur Urban seat by a massive margin of over 1 lakh votes. In his first stint as the CM, he was nominated as a member of the legislative council.