West Bengal Elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee says she will contest against Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram

In her four decades long political career, Banerjee has witnessed many ups and downs. Born in the year 1955, in Kolkata, Mamata started participating in political activities at the young age of 15. She lost her father at a young age and belonged to a lower middle-class family. However, she did not let any of it come in the way of her education and earned a degree in law as well as education studies. Besides, Mamata also developed her oratory and is known for her fiery speeches. (Image: Reuters)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on January 18 announced that she will contest the upcoming assembly polls from the Nandigram constituency, apart from her Bhawanipore seat.

The announcement assumes significance as the Nandigram seat was represented by Trinamool Congress rebel Suvendu Adhikari, who crossed over to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) last year.



I will contest from Nandigram Assembly. If possible I will contest from both Bhawanipur and Nandigram: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in Nandigram

"I will contest from Nandigram assembly seat. If possible I will contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram," news agency ANI quoted Mamata Banerjee saying a public meeting in Nandigram.

While Mamata currently represents the Bhawanipore seat, Adhikari, won from Nandigram in East Midnapore district in 2016 as a Trinamool Congress candidate

“I am an MLA from Bhawanipore. But, I will contest from Nandigram seat too?” Banerjee said during a rally.

Mamata had campaigned for farmers' land in Nandigram which propelled her to power in the state in 2011 assembly polls. Her return to Nandigram is a direct challenge to Suvendu , who led an exodus of Trinamool leaders to the BJP .

Suvendu Adhikari had joined BJP during Amit Shah's Midnapore rally on December 19.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal member assembly is scheduled in April-May 2021.