West Bengal Election 2021 | EC asks Suvendu Adhikari to explain 'mini-Pakistan' remark within 24 hours

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: BJP's heavyweight Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari cast his vote soon after polling began in West Bengal. (File image)

The Election Commission has asked BJP's Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari to explain within 24 hours the "communal overtones" of a speech he made during a poll rally. Adhikari has 24 hours to respond to the poll panel's notice.

The notice was issued on a complaint from Kavita Krishnan of CPI-ML Central Committee in which she alleged that Adhikari on March 29 delivered a "hate speech" in Nandigram.

Nandigram is perhaps the most-watched contest of the Bengal assembly where Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee is pitted against Adhikari, a close aide who switched sides to the BJP a few weeks ahead of the election

In its notice, the ECI on April 8 asked Adhikari to submit a reply within 24 hours of receiving the notice, failing which the commission "shall take a decision without further reference to you".

Read: West Bengal Elections | Fourth phase polls will be no cakewalk for TMC

Adhikari allegedly told Nandigram’s voters not to vote for Trinamool Congress candidates or Banerjee, warning that the state would then become a "mini-Pakistan".

"Election is knocking at the door. You are not giving votes to Begum. If you vote for Begum there will be mini Pakistan. (Barely audible)...A Daud Ibrahim has come up in your locality....We will note down everything. What is the government doing? What is the use of it?," the notice quoted Adhikari as saying.

Read | West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 4: 22% WB candidates have criminal records, 17% crorepati

"Which puja celebration is coming next? Ramnabami. With which flower did Ramachandra worship Maa Durga? All of you should, therefore, vote for lotus. You should press the button against number 1... In the first phase of the election votes have been cast against the politics of appeasement," the notice quoted portion of his speech.

The EC referred to two provisions of the model code of conduct which say that criticism of rival political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programmes, past record and work. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.

The other provision say that there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes.

The commission has also served two notices to Banerjee, asking her to explain her comments on the central security forces.

Read | Election Commission's second notice to Mamata Banerjee in two days

During an election rally, the Trinamool Congress leader had allegedly asked people to "gherao" central security forces, which have been deployed by the poll panel in the state to ensure free and fair elections. The state will hold the fourth of the eight phases of polling on April 10.