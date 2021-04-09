English
West Bengal Election 2021 | Election Commission's second notice to Mamata Banerjee in two days

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been asked to explain her alleged comments that called for "gherao" of central security forces deployed on poll duty.

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

The Election Commission has issued a second notice in as many days to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking her to explain her comments on the central security forces, NDTV has reported.

During an election rally, the Trinamool Congress leader had allegedly asked people to "gherao" central security forces, which have been deployed by the poll panel in the state to ensure free and fair elections. The state will hold the fourth of the eight phases of polling on April 10.

The poll panel has asked Banerjee to send in her reply by 11 am on April 10, stating that the comments violated the model code of conduct and the law, NDTV reported.

The EC cited speeches made by the West Bengal Chief Minister on March 28 and April 7.

"Who gave so much power to them that the central police are threatening the women without allowing them to cast their votes? I saw the same thing in 2019, I saw the same thing in 2016," Banerjee had said, as quoted by NDTV.

The EC had had on April 7 issued a notice to Banerjee for her appeal to Muslim voters to not let their vote get split during the ongoing Assembly polls in the state.

Counting of votes for the West Bengal assembly will be held along with that for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry on May 2. Polling has been completed in all other states.
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 9, 2021 10:37 am

