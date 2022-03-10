UP Election Results 2022 | Congress turncoat Aditi Singh retains Rae Bareli Sadar seat as BJP candidate

Aditi Singh (left), BSP's Vandana Singh (centre) join the BJP in Lucknow on Nov 24, 2021 (Image: Twitter/@BJP4UP)

Aditi Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has retained her Rae Bareli (Sadar) seat by over 7,000 votes, latest numbers released by the Election Commission of India said as counting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election was underway on March 10.

Singh who bagged 93, 780 votes, defeated Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ram Pratap Yadav, who got 86,359 votes. Manish Singh Chauhan of the Congress got 14,063 votes as per poll panel's latest numbers.

Yadav had been in jail for almost two years earlier, and Chauhan's family has had a long association with Gandhis.

The Raebareli Sadar assembly seat was once synonymous with strongman and former five-time Congress MLA Akhilesh Singh, whose legacy was carried forward in 2017 by his daughter Aditi, who won the elections by a huge margin on a Congress ticket. Aditi switched sides this time however making it a keen contest in 2022.

In the 2017 assembly elections, Aditi Singh bagged around 1,28,319 votes from Raebareli Sadar seat when the Congress and SP were in an alliance. The BSP candidate secured around 39,000 votes while the BJP got around 28,000 votes.

The BJP, which was leading in 269 seats along with its allies at around 6.00 pm, is set to script history by retaining power in Uttar Pradesh, where a party hasn’t won a successive term since 1985.