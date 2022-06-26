English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    TMC MP expresses surprise over return of turncoats

    Speaking at a function in his Howrah Lok Sabha constituency, the former footballer-turned-politician said he was at a loss to understand the induction of some turncoats, who had even campaigned against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and others, into the ruling party.

    PTI
    June 26, 2022 / 08:32 PM IST
    Representational picture

    Representational picture

    Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee on Sunday expressed surprise as to why turncoats who had deserted the TMC to join the BJP ahead of the 2021 West Bengal assembly election were allowed re-entry to its fold. The MP did not name anyone in particular. The MP did not name anyone in particular.

    Speaking at a function in his Howrah Lok Sabha constituency, the former footballer-turned-politician said he was at a loss to understand the induction of some turncoats, who had even campaigned against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and others, into the ruling party.

    "After the spectacular victory of the TMC in the May 2021 assembly polls in the face of an aggressive campaign by the BJP, we find some of those who had deserted us and spoke against us at such a crucial time are being taken back in the party, one after another. Don't know, why," Banerjee said.

    In November last year, Banerjee had made similar comments, saying he had reservations about allowing former minister and a TMC turncoat, Rajib Banerjee, to participate in political programmes in the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency in the coming days. Rajib Banerjee had returned to the TMC from the saffron camp in October last year.

    BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said Banerjee's comments show there are "dissatisfied souls within the TMC. "Everything is not well within the TMC. It is not a happy family.

    Close

    Related stories

    TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had earlier said the MP's comments were his personal views. "We are sure he will understand and appreciate the TMC stand on the issue," Ghosh had said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Trinamool Congress (TMC) #West Bengal politics
    first published: Jun 26, 2022 08:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.