Tariq Anwar 'blames' Modi government for Pulwama terror attack

Former Union minister Tariq Anwar on February 21 "squarely blamed" the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the Pulwama terror attack, claiming that the CRPF jawans could have been saved had the request for airlifting them from Jammu been heeded.

"It is Modi's government which must be held accountable for the loss of precious lives of CRPF jawans as it paid no heed to the request for airlifting of the security personnel," Anwar - who left the NCP and returned to the Congress a few months ago - alleged.

Talking to reporters in his Lok Sabha constituency here, he also claimed that Modi's foreign policy "lacked direction" and questioned the Prime Ministers enthusiastic welcome to the Saudi Prince during the latters India visit earlier this week.

"Had Modi forgotten that Prince Mohammed bin Salman had extended an assistance of 20 billion dollars to Pakistan which has been suspected of masterminding the Pulwama attack besides many other terrorist strikes in the past. What was this eagerness to breach protocol and rushing to the airport to welcome the Saudi prince", Anwar said.

Referring to Modi's recent denigration of the opposition "Mahagathbandhan" as a "thagbandhan", the Congress leader asked "what is the BJP trying to achieve by stitching allies with smaller parties in state after state".

He also demanded the resignation of Nitish Kumar from the post of the Bihar Chief Minister in the wake of a court forwarding an application seeking an inquiry into his role, besides that of many top bureaucrats, in release of funds to the shelter home at Muzaffarpur which gained notoriety on account of the sex scandal which is being investigated by the CBI.

"His remaining in the post would not allow a free and fair inquiry. He should resign on moral grounds," Anwar said.