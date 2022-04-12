Shiv Sena MP praises Jaishankar's response about India's energy imports from Russia

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday termed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's response to a question on India's energy imports as superb, in a rare praise for the Centre from its once close ally and now a bitter rival.
Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP posted a video of Jaishankar's comments, and tweeted "Superb from EAM!".
Responding to a question by a reporter in Washington about India's oil purchase from Russia, Jaishankar said, "I noticed you refer to oil purchases. If you are looking at energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention should be focused on Europe. We do buy some energy, which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect looking at the figures, probably our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon."
Jaishankar was addressing a joint news conference with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with their American counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, after the conclusion of the 2+2 Ministerial on Monday.
The foreign minister said India has made a number of statements (on the Russia-Ukraine war), which outline its position in the United Nations, in the Indian Parliament and in other forums.
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes