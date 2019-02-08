App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

SDF to field new faces in 50% Assembly seats: Pawan Kumar Chamling

There are 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim where the Assembly polls were last held in April, 2014.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) plans to field new faces in 50 percent seats in the upcoming assembly polls in Sikkim, Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling said. The party also proposes to give 30 percent tickets to women, he told reporters on February 7.

There are 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim where the Assembly polls were last held in April, 2014.

Chamling, who is also the SDF president, said the party will declare its candidates soon after the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission.

The 68-year-old chief minister said he will contest from Namchi-Singhithang constituency in south Sikkim.

related news

"Why should I change my constituency? I have been contesting from this seat for the past 40 years. It is for the eighth time that I will be contesting from Namchi," he said.

On the Yangang-Rangang Assembly constituency, which the SDF lost in the 2014 bypoll after the CM had vacated the seat following his victory from two constituencies, Chamling said the SDF will win from the seat this time.

"I regret the fact that my party lost that seat. Even the people are regretting. This time the party and the local people will work in tandem to win Yangang-Rangang seat," he said.

The chief minister's younger brother, R N Chamling, had won from the Yangang-Rangang as an independent candidate.

The SDF chief said that the people of urban areas have realised that they want peace and security and not unrest but in the end, it is up to them to decide who they want as their representative in the Assembly.

Speaking at another event on February 7, Chaming said providing peace, security and a tranquil environment in the border state had been the most significant achievement of the SDF government.

The good governance of the SDF has ensured that the border state remained untouched by violence of any kind, the chief minister said.

Chamling said that business activities flourished in Sikkim and the state capital in particular due to the prevalence of peace and tranquility.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #India #Politics #SDF #Sikkim assembly polls 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.