Raj Thackeray’s MNS unveils new saffron flag, fuels speculation on ideological shift

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on January 23 unveiled his party's new flag — saffron in colour. There was speculation in political circles about a possible ideological shift for the MNS.

Thackeray unveiled the new flag, which in the centre bears a 'rajmudra' (royal seal used during the times of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji), at the party's plenary meeting in Mumbai.

The party's earlier flag had saffron, blue and green colours.

Before unveiling the flag, MNS chief Thackeray paid tributes to his uncle and late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on the latter's 94th birth anniversary on January 23.

Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray was inducted into the party.

During the inaugural session of the MNS plenary meet, he also paid respects to Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar besides Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, BR Ambedkar and his grandfather Prabhodhankar Thackeray.

The MNS was set up in 2006 after Raj Thackeray split from the Shiv Sena.

