App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raj Thackeray’s MNS unveils new saffron flag, fuels speculation on ideological shift

Before unveiling the flag, MNS chief Raj Thackeray paid tributes to his uncle and late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on the latter's 94th birth anniversary on January 23

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
New MNS flag (Image: Twitter/@mnsadhikrut)
New MNS flag (Image: Twitter/@mnsadhikrut)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on January 23 unveiled his party's new flag — saffron in colour. There was speculation in political circles about a possible ideological shift for the MNS.

Thackeray unveiled the new flag, which in the centre bears a 'rajmudra' (royal seal used during the times of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji), at the party's plenary meeting in Mumbai.

The party's earlier flag had saffron, blue and green colours.

Close

Before unveiling the flag, MNS chief Thackeray paid tributes to his uncle and late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on the latter's 94th birth anniversary on January 23.

related news

Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray was inducted into the party.

During the inaugural session of the MNS plenary meet, he also paid respects to Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar besides Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, BR Ambedkar and his grandfather Prabhodhankar Thackeray.

The MNS was set up in 2006 after Raj Thackeray split from the Shiv Sena.

He was in August 2019 questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #MNS #Politics #Raj Thackeray

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.