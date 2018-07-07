App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Radha Singh calls MSP hike a 'historic' move by Modi govt

The union agriculture and farmers welfare minister added that the government is committed to doubling farmers' income by 2022

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Radha Mohan Singh today termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's decision, to increase the minimum support price (MSP) of Kharif crops to 1.5 times the cost of production, as 'historic.'

"Modi government has taken a historic decision in farmers' interest to hike the MSP of Kharif crops to 1.5 times the cost of production from the 2018-19 kharif season," Singh, the union agriculture and farmers welfare minister, said.

Now the farmers will be able to get at least 1.5 times of the cost of their produce or may also get more than it, he told reporters here.

Stating that the government in its budget of 2018-19 has promised to provide farmers 1.5 times of cost of their production as MSP, Singh said the budget also emphasised on increasing the farmers' income.

related news

The government is committed to doubling the farmers' income by 2022 in order to improve their lot, he said.

Reading out the revised rates of MSP as decided by the union cabinet for 14 items, he said the production cost of paddy has been at Rs 1,166 per quintal while its MSP (common grade) has been fixed at Rs 1,750 which is 50.09 percent increase over its cost.

In reply to a query that pulses and oil seeds are being not procured, the agriculture minister said that its true that MSP have been fixed for pulses and oil seeds but they were not procured by the governments.

It was the Modi government which procured 64 lakh tonnes of pulses and oilseeds in the past four years, he said and added that the Centre has allowed states to procure 56.9 lakh tonnes.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 06:00 pm

tags #India #Modi #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.