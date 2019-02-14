Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | Will Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics help Congress?

While, the Congress feels the move would bolster the party ahead of the 2019 general elections, some experts suggest that the move is a little too late.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's formal entry into active politics has created quite a buzz around the country. So much so that her official Twitter handle had almost 200,000 followers even before she had posted anything on the micro blogging site.

While, the Congress feels the move would bolster the party ahead of the 2019 general elections, some experts suggest that the move is a little too late.

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian speaks to senior journalist Shekhar Iyer on what Priyanka's impact -- if any -- would her entry into active politics make in the impending elections.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Priyanka Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.