Political Bazaar | Will Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics help Congress?

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's formal entry into active politics has created quite a buzz around the country. So much so that her official Twitter handle had almost 200,000 followers even before she had posted anything on the micro blogging site.

While, the Congress feels the move would bolster the party ahead of the 2019 general elections, some experts suggest that the move is a little too late.

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian speaks to senior journalist Shekhar Iyer on what Priyanka's impact -- if any -- would her entry into active politics make in the impending elections.

