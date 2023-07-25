PM Modi owes to speak in Parliament on Manipur: Congress

The BJP government is building a false narrative, claiming it is ready for a discussion on Manipur: Congress

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP, Manish Tewari, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the situation in Manipur in both Houses of Parliament. He emphasised that the Northeast region is an integral part of India, and any disturbance there affects national security.

Tewari expressed concern over the ongoing unrest in Manipur, which has created a sense of revulsion across the country.

Referring to previous instances, Tewari pointed out that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, despite being dubbed the "silent Prime Minister" by the opposition, had spoken seventy times in Parliament from 2004 to 2014.

According to Tewari, the Centre has claimed its readiness for discussion, but the issue at hand is about responsibility. The Congress party insists on determining accountability for the tragic events in Manipur. Tewari argued that as the leader of the BJP government, it is Prime Minister Modi's moral obligation to speak in Parliament on this matter.

Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain also criticised the Prime Minister for making statements about Manipur outside Parliament but not addressing the issue before the lawmakers. He raised questions about the source of weapons used in the conflict and accused the government of attempting to manipulate the narrative around the discussion.

Naseer explained that the Opposition members were pressing for a discussion on Manipur violence under Rule 267, which would require the suspension of regular business to address the issue properly. However, the government had given notice under Rule 176, which allows for shorter discussions with limited participation from opposition MPs and a closing statement from the concerned minister.

The Rajya Sabha MP expressed frustration that the government was attempting to portray the Opposition as unwilling to engage in a debate. He stated that the last discussion under Rule 267 had taken place in 2016 on the topic of demonetisation, and since then, the opposition has not been allowed to hold any discussions on various matters.

The situation in Manipur remains tense and critical, with videos of the unrest circulating in the public domain. Many political leaders have visited the state and are eager to address the issue in Parliament.

The demand from Congress leaders for Prime Minister Modi's response in Parliament underscores the seriousness of the situation in Manipur and highlights the need for a comprehensive discussion to address the concerns raised by various stakeholders.