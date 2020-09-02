172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|parliament-monsoon-session-in-a-first-mps-wont-get-weekend-breaks-5789271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parliament Monsoon Session: In a first, MPs won't get weekend breaks

This is not the first time Parliament special sessions will be held on Saturdays; however, it will be the first time that such a session will be routine and not a special one.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

In the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is set to begin from September 14, parliamentarians will not be enjoying weekend breaks. Usually, Parliament is not in session on Saturdays and Sundays, but this time it will function.

This means Members of Parliament (MPs) will not get any weekend breaks during the 2020 Monsoon Session.

The Monsoon Session usually begins in July, but it got delayed this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Parliament will be in session from September 14 to October 1 this year.

Close


Plans in place to ensure safe, efficient monsoon session in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

related news



One must note that this is not the first time Parliament special sessions will be held on Saturdays. However, this will be the first time that such a session will be routine and not a special one. This will also be the first time that lawmakers will be working on both Saturdays and Sundays.

Another decision that will be a first, the government has decided to do away with the Question Hour. The Question Hour is a one-hour slot that is given to lawmakers to raise questions to different ministries. The Opposition parties have objected to this decision and dubbed it the “murder of democracy”.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 05:48 pm

tags #Indian Parliament #monsoon session

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.