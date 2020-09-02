Parliament Monsoon Session: In a first, MPs won't get weekend breaks

In the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is set to begin from September 14, parliamentarians will not be enjoying weekend breaks. Usually, Parliament is not in session on Saturdays and Sundays, but this time it will function.

This means Members of Parliament (MPs) will not get any weekend breaks during the 2020 Monsoon Session.

The Monsoon Session usually begins in July, but it got delayed this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Parliament will be in session from September 14 to October 1 this year.



One must note that this is not the first time Parliament special sessions will be held on Saturdays. However, this will be the first time that such a session will be routine and not a special one. This will also be the first time that lawmakers will be working on both Saturdays and Sundays.

