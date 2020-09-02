COVID-19 impact | No Question Hour during monsoon session of Parliament

There will be no Question Hour during the monsoon session of the Parliament, as per a notification issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. The decision has been taken keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind. Zero Hour and other proceedings will continue as per schedule.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and conclude on October 1.

"The monsoon session of Parliament will be held on a daily basis with no break even on the weekends. On day one (September 14), Lok Sabha will be held from 9 am to 1 pm while Rajya Sabha proceedings will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm," ANI reported, quoting sources.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu held a trial of the preparations for the upcoming session on August 27 and expressed satisfaction at the arrangements.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, members of the Upper House will be seated in both chambers and galleries during the session.

This is the first time in the history of Indian Parliament since 1952 that such an arrangement will be in place, where 60 members will be seated in the chamber and 51 in the galleries of Rajya Sabha and the remaining 132 in the chamber of Lok Sabha.

Similar seating arrangements are being worked out by the Lok Sabha Secretariat as well.

As the members of the Rajya Sabha will be seated at multiple locations, including the galleries of the House and in the Lok Sabha, a hotline facility between the chambers of the two Houses has been created for the technology-aided session.

The last Budget Session of Parliament had to be curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and both Houses were adjourned sine die on March 23. As per precedent, Parliament has to be convened before the end of six months from the last session.