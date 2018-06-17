Opposition attacks Centre, says it should follow cooperative federalism

The Niti Aayog meet today witnessed Opposition unity, with Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states firmly saying the Centre should follow cooperative federalism and not 'unnecessarily interfere' in state affairs.

Geared up to confront the Modi government on various issues like 15th Finance Commission report and distribution of central funding, the opposition chief ministers today attacked the NDA government for what they termed weakening the federal structure of the constitution.

"Has the Centre ever tried to know about states' problems? Every state has its own problems. Centre decides on policies but it is the states which are the implementing authorities, it is we who have to do the job.

"I think the Centre should follow cooperative federalism and not unnecessarily interfere into state affairs. The centre should strengthen cooperative federal structure," West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said after the meet.

Chief ministers of states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka were among those who raised the issue of loan waver scheme for farmers. Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, in his address, sought 50 per cent support from the Centre to implement the scheme.

"In Karnataka about 85 lakh farmers have outstanding debts on account of agricultural loans from the banks. Due to recurring droughts, the distress of the farmers is even more acute.

"The State Government intends to alleviate the plight of the farmers through a loan waiver scheme in the interest of the farmers. I request Government of India to provide 50 per cent support for our loan waiver initiative," Kumaraswamy had said.

On the issue of 15th Finance Commission, the opposition chief ministers voiced their apprehensions and urged the Centre to reframe its terms.

"I urge the Union government to reframe these terms of reference in such a way as to ensure real fairness and equity in the matter of devolution of resources to the states," Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his speech.

Meanwhile, Banerjee who was vocal against the Niti Aayog, alleged it does not do anything for the states.

"They are saying after Niti Aayog, restructuring has been done. But we do not think so. We feel Niti Aayog is doing nothing for the states," Banerjee said.

The concerted effort by the opposition leaders is seen as another attempt to unite various parties against the BJP in the run up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections.