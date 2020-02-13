No woman likely in Kejriwal's cabinet: Here is why

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to come back to power in the national capital after winning 67 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for a third term on February 16 at the iconic Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

On February 12, reports emerged suggesting that Kejriwal would retain his cabinet.

If so, his cabinet is yet again going to be devoid of woman representation. In total, eight women candidates won the Delhi elections, all belonging to AAP.

Earlier, speculation was rife that Kalkaji candidate Atishi and AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha were being considered for the post of ministers. However, there is no clarity on the same.

In the outgoing government, Manish Sisodia, who eked out a victory after a continuous back-and-forth with the BJP candidate from his Patparganj constituency, held multiple portfolios including Finance, Education, IT, besides being the Deputy Chief Minister.

Delhi's Council of Ministers (CoM), as per the Constitution, cannot consist of more than ten percent of its total strength including the chief minister. This means, there can be only seven members in the CoM headed by Kejriwal.