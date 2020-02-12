Aam Aadmi Party to retain 2015 Cabinet, no changes likely: Report

The Aam Aadmi Party may retain its 2015 cabinet portfolio, sources have told CNN-News18.

This comes a day after the party swept the Delhi polls winning 62 of the 70 seats in the national capital, retaining power for a second term. The remaining eight went to the BJP.

Following his party's victory in the Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal, who is set to become the Delhi chief minister for a third time, said that "the people of the capital have given birth to a new model of politics, which is the 'kaam ki rajneeti' (politics of work)".

After most of its prominent leaders like Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey along with its incumbent leaders won from their respective constituencies, there has been a lot of chatter around who would make it to Kejriwal's new cabinet.

Delhi's Council of Ministers (CoM), as per the Constitution, cannot consist of more than ten percent of its total strength including the chief minister. This means there can be only 7 members in the CoM headed by the CM.