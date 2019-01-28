App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

No question of bringing in ordinance on Ram temple, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Paswan stated this when asked to comment on the delay in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case hearing due to non availability of a judge.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ram Vilas Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
Whatsapp

Union Minister and NDA leader Ram Vilas Paswan Monday said there was no question of bringing in an ordinance on construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and government would wait for the Supreme Court's verdict on it.

"I am happy that Prime Minister Modi has told Parliament that the government will wait for the Supreme Court's verdict on Ram Mandir and act accordingly. It is a closed chapter and hence there is no question of bringing in an ordinance or legislation in Parliament," he told reporters here to a question.

Paswan stated this when asked to comment on the delay in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case hearing due to non availability of a judge.

The Supreme Court Sunday cancelled the January 29 hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute case as one member of the five-judge Constitution bench would not be available.

related news

Paswan said though RSS and BJP leaders had been raking up the Ram Mandir issue, the prime minister had not even once raised the issue, "which is good".

On conferring the Bharat Ratna to former president Pranab Mukherjee, Paswan said there should not be any question of controversy in it because the award has been announced by the government and not by the BJP or RSS.

"There should not be any question of a controversy on conferment of Bharat Ratna on Pranab Mukherjee. The award has been declared by the government, not BJP or RSS," he added.

"Some are saying he was given the award because he attended an RSS event. Is this an issue? In the past, many top Congress leaders also attended RSS events," he argued.

To a query, Paswan expressed confidence that the Modi government would retain power in the coming Lok Sabha elections since the so called 'Mahagatbandhan' has not found a strong prime ministerial candidate.

"For the last two years I have been saying that thereis no vacancy for prime minister's post except Modiji in the 2019 elections. The biggest problem facing opposition parties is lack of strong leadership. They are yet to decide on a prime ministerial candidate," he said.

Also, Congress has a bad reputation of ruining coalition partners by withdrawing support, Paswan said.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 07:32 pm

tags #India #ordinance #Politics #Ram temple #Ram Vilas Paswan

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.