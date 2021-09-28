MARKET NEWS

Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation not accepted by Congress party : Report

Sidhu, 57, who announced his resignation shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the members of the new state Cabinet, said he remains with the party.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation has not been accepted by Congress

Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Congress Committee Chief has not been accepted by the Congress party, sources told news agency ANI. The 'top leadership has asked the state leadership to resolve the matter at their own level first',  reported ANI.

Sidhu's resignation on September 28 plunged the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.  Hours after his resignation, Yoginder Dhingra resigned as General Secretary of Punjab Congress 'in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu'.

Dhingra was the third Congress leader to quit after Minister Razia Sultana & state party treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal post-Sidhu's resignation.

Sidhu, 57, who announced his resignation shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the members of the new state Cabinet, said he remains with the party.

He was appointed the party's state unit president on July 18 amid a bitter power tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as the Chief Minister 10 days back while accusing the party high command of humiliating him. Sidhu didn't elaborate on why he has quit.

But speculation in party circles on the reason ranges from his displeasure over the allocation of the home portfolio to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to the appointments of the acting police chief and the state advocate general by the new CM.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he said in his letter to Sonia Gandhi.

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," the letter made public on Twitter said.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Politics #Punjab #Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee
first published: Sep 28, 2021 08:57 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.